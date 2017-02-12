Early morning break-in at Sparta school leads to arrests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPARTA, Mich. — Two people have been arrested following an early morning break-in at Sparta High School.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 17 an officer on patrol noticed the incident happening around 3:30 a.m. Sunday and called for back-up.

The Grand Rapids Police K-9 unit eventually joined the search for the two suspects.

An officer on scene told FOX 17 two suspects were arrested in connection with the break-in.

It is not clear if the building was damaged or if anything was taken from the school.

This is a developing story.