× No expiration dates on gift cards could become reality in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Ever gone to use that gift card you forgot you had, only to realize it was expired? Two Michigan lawmakers are pushing legislation to make sure gift cards will hold their value forever.

House Bills 4194 and 4193 would amend the Consumer Protection Act by eliminating the expiration date on gift cards. The proposal and would also classify certain prepaid discount cards — used to purchase goods, services or classes at a price or percentage below the normal price — as gift cards.

“This type of consumer protection legislation is a no-brainer for me,” said Rep. Robert Wittenberg, D-Oak Park, who co-introduced the proposals. “I believe when customers pay hard-earned money for gift cards, for friends or relatives, they should then be able to redeem those gifts without expiration.”

A five-year minimum for expiration dates on gift cards and certificates is mandated under federal law, but several states have already passed laws extending expiration dates or eliminating them altogether.

Rep. Abdullah Hammoud, D-Dearborn, who also helped introduce the proposal, said in a statement it’s hard to argue against this type of legislation.

“When people purchase gift cards, often from large corporations outside of Michigan, they are entitled to use the product on their own terms,” Hammoud said.

“We were encouraged to see broad bipartisan support for this bill package from both sides of the aisle. The protection of Michigan residents should remain a continual focus for the Michigan Legislature.”