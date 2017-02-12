× Starting today: Hundreds of retailers unite for MDA’s Shamrocks program

ACROSS MICHIGAN –Hundreds of different retailers across Michigan are coming together for the Muscular Distrophy Association’s annual Shamrocks program which raises money and awareness for people battling muscle-debilitating diseases.

Starting today participants can purchase a Shamrock for $1, $5 or any other contribution at any of the stores listed below and write their name on it. That store will then hang them up inside on display.

The promotion, which is in its 35th year, runs now through the middle of April.

Funds raised will help go towards disease research and support services for individuals suffering from a life-threatening diseases. Funds raised will also help make MDA Summer Camp available for more than 70 area kids ahead of Sherman Lake YMCA Summer Camp in Augusta.

List of Stores participating:

· Applebee’s Restaurants (select locations)

· CITGO Retailers – American Gas & Oil, Fick & Sons, Corrigan Oil, Krist Oil, Lawson`s Oil, PriMar Petroleum, and Watkins Oil

· Franks Supermarket

· Harding`s Market (select locations)

· Instant Cash Advance

· Lowe’s Home Improvement

· Martin’s Supermarkets

· Orchard Markets

· Polly`s Country Markets

· Schmuckal Oil

· Sparty`s

· The Kroger Company

· Tuffy’s

· United Financial Credit Union

· Valvoline Instant Oil Change

· We’re Rolling Pretzel