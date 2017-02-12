× Turning windy this afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN — Although it’s relatively calm out there this morning, west to northwest winds will increase this afternoon behind a cold front. There are a pair of weather systems we’re tracking — one in eastern Indiana, another in western Ontario — that will merge into one area of low pressure this evening. As this happens, high pressure will continue to build in from the west. The difference in pressure between these two systems will result in winds that could gust over 40 mph across the area this afternoon and evening:

Here is a look at the surface map as of this early morning writing, showing the two areas of low pressure that will merge this evening:

As these low pressure areas pass through the region, some rain and snow showers are possible this morning, and some snow showers this afternoon. It looks like a band of snow mixed with rain will move through ahead of a cold front later this morning:

Snowfall accumulation looks insignificant today and this evening:

The snow showers will taper to flurries this evening, and partial clearing will take place overnight. It will be colder tomorrow morning, but still about five degrees above average for this time of year.

After a blast of seasonably cold air for the middle of the week, it looks mild Friday and Saturday as highs rebound to 40°+. In fact, 50°+ isn’t out of the question on Saturday. We’ll keep you posted!