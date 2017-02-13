× Adele sweeps record, album of year Grammy honors

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adele’s “25” has won the album of the year Grammy Award, capping a huge night for the singer, who moments earlier had won for record of the year.

Adele finished the evening with back-to-back wins in the Grammys’ two top categories.

She cried during her final acceptance speech and spoke directly to Beyonce, who was up against her in both categories.

“We all (expletive) adore you,” she said as Beyonce sat in the audience smiling.

Accepting the record-of-the-year Grammy for “Hello,” Adele let the song’s writer, Greg Kurstin, do most of the talking after shouting at the orchestra, “You cut us off last time.”

She had stepped aside earlier in the evening after accepting the song-of-the-year Grammy for “Hello” so that Kurstin could speak. But he’d barely had time to thank his mother and father before the orchestra played them off.