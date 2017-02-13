Audit shows Grand Rapids schools overpaid dozens of employees

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – An internal audit at the Grand Rapids Public Schools showed that payroll errors over the last three years led to some employees being underpaid, and some being overpayed.

The audit came about after the bargaining unit for the union GRACEN, Grand Rapids Association of Child Care Workers, Employment Training Specialists, Non-Certified Teachers, Certified Therapst Assists and Physical Therapy Assistants, notified the district of the issue, leading to a six-year review of payroll documents.

According the John Helmholdt, 29 employees were underpaid a total of about $7,300 over the last three years. Those employees were reimbursed in their most recent paycheck. Most of the employees got under $1,000, and most were between $20 and $854.

16 employees were overpaid $22,099 over the last year. Most were overpaid by less than $1,000, but two received more than an extra $1,000. And all GRACEN employees were overpaid this year with most getting between $3.75 and $217 more.

Sharron Pitts, the assistant superintendent of Human Resources and General Counsel says that the payroll department is establishing payment plans with the employees to collect back payment. The district has apologized for the error and knows why the errors happened, so they say it won’t happen again.