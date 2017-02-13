Audit shows Grand Rapids schools overpaid dozens of employees

Posted 4:43 PM, February 13, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – An internal audit at the Grand Rapids Public Schools showed that payroll errors over the last three years led to some employees being underpaid, and some being overpayed.

The audit came about after the bargaining unit for the union GRACEN, Grand Rapids Association of Child Care Workers, Employment Training Specialists, Non-Certified Teachers, Certified Therapst Assists and Physical Therapy Assistants, notified the district of the issue, leading to a six-year review of payroll documents.

According the John Helmholdt, 29 employees were underpaid a total of about $7,300 over the last three years.  Those employees were reimbursed in their most recent paycheck. Most of the employees got under $1,000, and most were between $20 and $854.

16 employees were overpaid $22,099 over the last year.  Most were overpaid by less than $1,000, but two received more than an extra $1,000.  And all GRACEN employees were overpaid this year with most getting between $3.75 and $217 more.

Sharron Pitts, the assistant superintendent of Human Resources and General Counsel says that the payroll department is establishing payment plans with the employees to collect back payment.  The district has apologized for the error and knows why the errors happened, so they say it won’t happen again.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Michael

    LOL now that’s funny. They were complaining on behalf of a few employees that were underpaid and ended up getting pay taken away from employees that were overpaid by more than what the other employees were underpaid by.

    Reply