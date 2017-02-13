Creative uses for storage cubes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Storage cubs can be found everywhere from Dollar General to Home Depot, and have become a staple in almost every household. We've got a few unique ideas on how you can use storage cubes to decorate your home!

Desk

So many parents rack their brain trying to find the perfect desk for their child's room. If you put a bunch of storage cubes together with a piece of board for the tabletop, you can make a desk!

Doll House

If you have a little one begging for a doll house, but already know they won't play with it forever, storage cubs are the answer. Rooms end up being much bigger and you can still create the Doll House appearance with some creativity and imagination.

Bar Storage

Whether you want a bar that stays out all the time or just want something to whip together for a special occasion, storage cubs are the Smart Shopper way to go about this. There's plenty of places to display all of the libations along with condiments, napkins and anything else to go along with your libation station needs.