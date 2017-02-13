Eagle recovers from lead poisoning, released back into the wild

Posted 9:37 AM, February 13, 2017, by , Updated at 09:38AM, February 13, 2017
Photo from Consumers Energy

Photo from Consumers Energy

ESSEXVILLE, Mich. – A juvenile bald eagle is back in the wild after it nearly died from lead poisoning.

The eagle was released Saturday after being rehabilitated at the Karn Weadock Consumers Energy generating complex, flight pen rehabilitation. The complex has had a flight pen rehabilitation since 1993 and has released more than 500 birds of prey back into the wild.

The eagle was found about two weeks ago near death in Gladwin County.  Staff think it had suffered lead poisoning after feeding on a deer that had contained lead shot.

Photo from Consumers Energy

Photo from Consumers Energy

 

