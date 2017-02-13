East Kentwood Girls Keep on Winning

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- The East Kentwood girls basketball team is on a 15-game win streak and looking to make history. The team is leading the OK Red Conference and hoping to win the school's first state title in girls basketball.

FOX 17's Chris Gorski has the story.

