Fremont man dies in head-on crash Saturday night

Posted 10:53 AM, February 13, 2017, by

DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Fremont man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Muskegon County.

The crash happened on Holton Road at about 8:00pm, when Michigan State Police say he crossed the center line near the intersection of Hilt Road.  The man was heading south and hit a vehicle head-on heading north.

The man, who was 50, was pronounced dead at the scene.  Police say drugs may be been a factor in the crash.  Two people in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

