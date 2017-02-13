Fremont man dies in head-on crash Saturday night

DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Fremont man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Muskegon County.

The crash happened on Holton Road at about 8:00pm, when Michigan State Police say he crossed the center line near the intersection of Hilt Road. The man was heading south and hit a vehicle head-on heading north.

The man, who was 50, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say drugs may be been a factor in the crash. Two people in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.