Grand Rapids flower shop hiring help for 1,500 expected Valentine’s Day deliveries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Cupid is working overtime at Eastern Floral. The business is looking to triple their staff while tackling 1,500 flower deliveries expected this Valentine’s Day in Grand Rapids.

According to the National Retail Federation, an estimated $18 billion will be spent by people trying to show their loved ones they care, an average of $137 per person. From red roses to craft beer baskets, last-minute gifts are selling out fast.

The big sales even have some employees at Eastern Floral working overtime.

“This is not a difficult time, this is our favorite time of year because if we didn’t like this day we wouldn’t be doing this,” said Kiersten Schulte, Director of Corporate Relations at Eastern Floral.

Schulte says a team of eight delivery drivers typically get 100 orders in a day. However, 1,500 deliveries are expected Valentine’s Day from their Grand Rapids shop alone.

They’ve hired more than triple the amount of staff, purchased 10,000 roses and are using two semi-trucks loaded with flowers outside to help last minute shoppers.

“I would say we’re going to see 60 if not 70 percent of our calls coming in starting tonight and tomorrow morning,” Schulte says.

If flowers aren’t your style, Eastern Floral has received their liquor license, and are now delivering craft beer gift baskets to your sweethearts' front door.

The shop has been getting ready for this day since Jan. 1. They have four locations in West Michigan.