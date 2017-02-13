Healthy lifestyle choices can help prevent cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you know only 5 to 10 percent of cancers are hereditary? The lifestyle choices you make, the foods you eat, and your physical activity are the main factors that have a direct impact on your overall risk of getting cancer.

Courtney Lane, nurse practitioner and smoking cessation counselor at Spectrum Health talks about ways to prevent cancer and new findings around cancer outcomes.

According to the American Cancer Society, cancer death rates are down 25 percent in the U.S. since 1991. The reason for this decrease is because of the reduction in smoking and improvements in the early detection and treatment of cancer.

Types of cancers such as breast, cervical, colorectal, lung, oral, prostate, skin and testicular can be prevented through lifestyle changes or early detection and treatment.

Some lifestyle changes that can help prevent cancer are:

Not using tobacco

Eating a healthy diet

Stay physically active and maintaining a healthy weight

Protecting yourself from the sun

Getting immunized

Getting regular medical care and timely health screenings

Lane says that it's important to always be cautious of your body's changes. Be sure to be on the look out for the following:

Change in any bowel or bladder habits

A sore that does not heal

Unusual bleeding or discharge

Thickening or lumps in the breast or elsewhere

Indigestion or difficulty in swallowing

Obvious change in a wart or mole

Nagging cough or hoarseness

If any of these symptoms persist, see a doctor.

If you have been diagnosed with cancer and would like a second opinion or consultation, call 1.855.SHCANCER.