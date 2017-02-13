Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for February 13

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Michigan lawmakers want to pass a bill to ensure that gift cards don’t expire.

The bill would also classify certain prepaid discount cards as gift cards.

Right now federal law mandates a five year minimum for expiration dates, but several states have already passed laws changing that.

The proposal has bipartisan support in Lansing.

2. Lots of people will be showing their love and affection with a bouquet of flowers on Valentine’s Day, and florists around West Michigan are working around the clock to make sure orders get out on time.

Eastern Floral in Grand Rapids has spent the last few day prepping their flowers to they’re ready for the last minute rush.

The staff expects 1,500 people will enter the store through Tuesday, and they’re planning on making about 2,000 deliveries.

Eastern Floral says one of the fastest ways to make a purchase is by ordering online, and they’re expecting to get about 3,000 of those.

3. Laughfest is adding more events ahead of next month’s funny fest, and it focuses on the health benefits of giggling.

Some of the events include health discussions about the benefits of humor, a stand-up performance from Samuel Comroe with a message about living with disabilities, and laughter yoga.

There will also be a 5K Funderwear Run.

Individual tickets are now on sale, and can be order on laughfestgr.org.

Laughfest will be happening March 9 through 19.

4. The world’s most expensive, well-groomed and well-trained dogs will compete for top honors this week at the Westminster Dog Show in New York City.

Nearly 3,000 canines are expected to compete in the show on Monday and Tuesday.

This year’s show is full of firsts: it’ll include three new dog breeds, and for the first time the “Meet the Breeds” event over the weekend welcomed some feline friends.

5. Verizon customers will have the option to buy unlimited data starting Monday.

The company originally scrapped the data plan six years ago, and since then, some of their competitors introduced similar plans.

Now, for $80 a month, Verizon customers will get unlimited data, as well as up to 10 gigabytes of mobile hot-spot usage, plus calling and texting to Canada and Mexico.