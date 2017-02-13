Near record highs this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN- Normally we’d be discussing some sort of major winter storm event at this time, or at least be discussing some sort of cold weather heading into the third week of February.

That is not the case, however, as much warmer air builds off to our southwest as we lead into this weekend. We barely have any snow on the ground as it is, and that’s likely to continue as much warmer temperatures are expected as early as Friday.

How warm are we talking? Warm enough to threaten records and warm enough to be about 20 degrees above normal! Expect this trend to continue as we’ll likely see mild temps even into early next week.