Parents outraged by video of Bangor School staff making vulgar comments about students

BANGOR, Mich. -- A West Michigan community is furious after a video surfaced online allegedly showing teachers and school staff members playing an inappropriate game at a local bar.

The game asks the players to name three people they would marry, have intimate relations with or kill. The footage shows those staff members naming students and other teachers in the game. Some of them were students with special needs.

"It's disturbing to know that these are our educators," said Jennifer Prentice, a concerned parent. "They are in charge of protecting our children, keeping our children safe and the fact that they just blew that out of the water shows their character and shows that maybe they're not right for this job."

"It was heartbreaking," said Amanda Reprogal, parent of a 15-year-old in the district. "My heart sank and I was disgusted."

Reprogal says her son, Treyson, was one of the students named in the video.

"You teach your kids to respect authority and then how do you respect authority figures when they behave like that?" said Ronnie Booker, Treyson's father.

On Monday, officials said two teachers were disciplined, but Bangor Schools' attorney announced there would be no further action taken against the staff members involved.

Secretary to the superintendent, Patti Waite, resigned this morning. Two teachers were suspended for a few days and four other teachers were verbally reprimanded.

"We made our best assessment based on the facts and reasonable minds can differ about things," said attorney Robert Hubert. "This is our thought on what was best under the circumstances."

Hubert says the two teachers who were suspended will be on a probationary period for five years and closely watched.

"We're going to be following up and monitoring how these teachers do," said Hubert. "I think they've learned their lesson from all of this."

Many parents at the school board meeting demanded a time to sit down again and have more of their questions answered. They're also demanding the school board to say whether or not they knew about the video before Monday because it was recorded on Jan. 13.