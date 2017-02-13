Parents outraged by video of Bangor School staff making vulgar comments about students

Update (6:04 p.m. Feb. 14): Two Bangor teachers have resigned after a video surfaced that allegedly showed a group of teachers and school staff making vulgar comments about students.
Original story:
BANGOR, Mich. -- The secretary of the superintendent of Bangor Public Schools has resigned and several teachers were disciplined after a video surfaced online that allegedly showed teachers and school staff playing a game at a bar. The game asks the players to name three people they would marry, have intimate relations with or kill, and the footage shows those staff members naming students and other teachers in the game. Some were names of students with special needs.
Many parents at the school board meeting Monday night demanded a time to sit down again and have more of their questions answered. They're also demanding the school board to say whether or not they knew about the video before Monday because it was recorded on Jan. 13.
Bangor Schools' attorney Robert Hubert announced there would be no further action taken against the staff members involved. Secretary to the superintendent, Patti Waite, resigned Monday morning. Two teachers were suspended and four other teachers were verbally reprimanded
"It's disturbing to know that these are our educators," said parent Jennifer Prentice. "They are in charge of protecting our children, keeping our children safe, and the fact that they just blew that out of the water shows their character and shows that maybe they're not right for this job."
"It was heartbreaking," said Amanda Reprogal, parent of a 15-year-old in the district. "My heart sank, and I was disgusted."
Reprogal says her son, Treyson, was one of the students named in the video.
"You teach your kids to respect authority, and then how do you respect authority figures when they behave like that?" said Ronnie Booker, Treyson's father.
"We made our best assessment based on the facts, and reasonable minds can differ about things," said Hubert. "This is our thought on what was best under the circumstances."
Hubert says the two teachers who were suspended will be on a probationary period for five years and closely watched.
"We're going to be following up and monitoring how these teachers do," said Hubert. "I think they've learned their lesson from all of this."
hgrtclb (@hgrtclb)
just more proof that our public
schools are filled with demonic ,
liberal,perverts,
calling themselves “teachers”
elmer johnson
How about the boy who the parent said was taught right? Why did he get involved if he was taught better?
Kevin Dickson
Seriously?? What would we hear if we followed YOU around when you were drinking. Just your usual phony media created outrage.
George Malley
If you followed me you would hear nothing but polite convesation and light badinage.
Cathy hinelinr
The thing is they’re too dumb to be believed. Who in the world films this and let’s it become public????
Markey Farrell
You cannot be serious. Look again. They did not know they were being taped. FFS, lady. IMHO this is LEGIT.
Fred Garvin
You wouldn’t here me talk about having sex with disabled school kids. That I could guarantee.
Fred Garvin
or hear 🙂
Dom Tullipso (@17ebivor)
I go out drinking all the time. I’ve never talked about killing a special needs person or having sex with a minor. Your comment is disturbing.
Churyl Minne
You are truly demented to even think this is acceptable at any level. There is no phony outrage. Plenty of families struggle to deal with special needs children on a daily basis. To have teachers, say or even think this is horrific. And like the good liberals they are, it is very reminiscent of Hitler’s treatment of disabled people during the Holocaust.
Markey Farrell
Hey Kevin, What did you have to say about Trump’s ‘man cave’ comments? You know, the comment he made on the studio lot in the trailer with Billy Bush?
Shannon Pritchard
Apparently you are a pig and think this is ok. You are a typical democrat.
Charlie
Typical lib response, you would never hear me or most people discussing sex and murder of children, you must be a man- child your self…ignorant at best.. how would you feel if cops ,drinking in a bar discussed which liberals they would kill? HUH, BOY
SaguaroJack
One wonders how many of these teachers were liberals.
George Malley
These are the kinds of people who are against Betsy Devos.
Fred Garvin
What happens when professionalism is determined not by performance, but by a union. A very liberal union.
StageCoachDriver
Can’t fire the teachers – they’re union slugs.
Steve Wilson
Who video taped this game and published it on the internet? Not defending the lewd comments, but who wants someone evesdropping and taping peoples conversations at a bar and publishing them online? That is a little scary too..
Katie parr
These are persons who can call and have your children ripped from your arms on a whim…fire everyone if these losers
scott
“Following up and monitoring”? You think they’ve learned their lesson?
Get rid of these child molesters NOW and resign! You’re all Blackballed
LarryLiar
Rosie O’Donell, Oprah, and Melissa McCarthy.
Mac Beach (@macbeach)
They should have been fired (no benefits), not allowed to resign.
Robert
The largest private school is run by Roman Catholics And 2 different Lutheran synods run the 2 nd largest and 4th largest private schools in the nation. With the 7th day Adventist in 3 rd place. The most conservative of these 4 would be the WELS Lutherans. I would think all would have moral clauses for teachers though that are more strict than public schools . AND Also the students would have some form of moral clauses to.
Joycelyn Elders
I imagine ALL teachers who are close friends compare notes (play “M, F, K”) with each other.
David Morrison
As a retired principal: we know some teachers drink. There is also “inappropriate lounge” talk. It’s a moral and ethical issue. Unlike the old days, what happens outside school is personal. Didn’t use to be that way. I know: I’m 5th generation teacher/administrator.
None the less: why would anyone post that on facebook or any other media.
The Lesson. School personnel are held to higher standards (or should be) because role they play in students lives.
These idiots have broken the public trust. My recommendation: terminate them.
Amos
This attorney, the Super and the Board are scared sh!tless of the Teacher’s Union; but they’ll can the secretary to show how brave they are.
John
So many people in these comments have no clue what you’re talking about. I can say that in Texas you don’t have to be a certified teacher in order to teach at charter schools. People who lose their certification for doing something wrong, can then go teach at a charter school. Texas also has guidelines for what public schools teach, it’s comparable to common core but it’s Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) and most charter schools still base their instruction around this information, because charter schools still take the state tests.
Teachers can teach in any setting, but it’s the students that make the difference. Low poverty schools both public and charter perform better. High poverty perform lower. Public vs charter has nothing to do with it, and research has shown this.
Jennifer Gligoric
This is not the first of horrible behavior that includes physical and mental abuse of special needs students by teachers. Think it’s clear that we need a major change in how we’ve been doing things – and also frightening that electing people who want to change this (like B. Devos), want to stop these very things, have so many teachers going nuts before the woman even has started. I wonder if they are more afraid they won’t be able to get away with things like this anymore?
David Gregory
Only in bizarro world could anyone believe these proven pedophiles should keep their jobs after this, you just got an inside look at what happens leading up to children being raped by their teachers.
GOD (@scourchedearth)
If it’s good enough for norms, it’s good enough for special needs…It’s just a stupid game..Big deal!
The sensitivials are so damn annoying…It’s just words…
It is disgusting to see the stupidity level being increased by the hour…Who cares what someone says? Grow up…Too many people are acting like 6th graders. You should all be ashamed of yourselves allowing the news to talk down to you…tsk tsk tsk…
Charlie
All of these teachers should be fired and their teaching license revoked…
RBB S
Liberalism is a serious mental disease.