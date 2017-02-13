Police: 3 arrested in Sparta prescription fraud

SPARTA, Mich. — Three men from Illinois were arrested after an alleged prescription fraud attempt in Sparta.

Lavelle Butler, Roberto House and Jermaine Taylor were all arrested Friday, according to Sparta Police. They were stopped by police after one of them allegedly attempted to fill a false prescription.

The three man face a charge of conspiracy to obtain a controlled substance by fraud. Taylor also faces charges of marijuana possession, driving on a suspended license and providing false information to police.

Police say there was a warrant out for Taylor’s arrest in Illinois because he failed to appear in court on other prescription fraud charges.

