× Wyoming man charged with recording young family member in bathroom over 3 years

WYOMING, Mich. – A Wyoming man is in custody for allegedly sexually assaulting a young family member.

Randy Roseberry, 52, is charged with several counts, including Criminal Sexual Conduct, 2nd degree and Surveilling an Unclothed Person. The incidents allegedly took place over a three year period, from 2013 to 2016.

The probable cause affidavit says that the girl reported to her mother that Roseberry had touched her inappropriately, but then Roseberry claimed it was an accident. In the investigation, police found over 175 videos that Roseberry allegedly took without her knowledge and they say that 16 of the videos were taken while she was naked in the bathroom, with doors closed. The report says that in one of the videos, Roseberry recorded himself setting up the camera.

If convicted of all counts, Roseberry could spend over 50 years in prison.