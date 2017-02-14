2 Bangor teachers resign after video surfaces
BANGOR, Mich. — Two teachers from Bangor Public Schools submitted their resignations after a video was released showing a group of them making crude comments about other staff members and students while playing a game at a bar.
Bangor Schools’ attorney Robert Huber tells FOX 17 their resignations were submitted Tuesday. Their names are not public record yet as they’re still pending the board of education’s approval.
The video – recorded on Jan 13 – shows a group of Bangor Schools’ employees playing a game called “MFK,” where they’re given a list of three people and forced to choose who they would marry, have sex with, or kill.
Also in the video, names of some students with special needs were brought up with disparaging comments made. One parent said at a Board of Education meeting Monday that it was "heartbreaking" to hear her 15-year-old mentioned in that way.
The six teachers were disciplined after the video surfaced: two were suspended and four others were verbally reprimanded.
Secretary to the Superintendent Patti Waite - also in the video - resigned Monday morning.
4 comments
J.B.
Congratulations Bangor.Mi
You made the Drudge report.
Jay
That video is disgusting. The thought process from the attorney at the board meeting was disgusting. Every single person involved in covering this up should be held accountable. It is inexcusable that until the video was posted they couldn’t do the right thing which was to take responsibility. It must have been hard for them to go to work every day waiting for the shoe to drop. It is time that people do not brush off what in recent months was referred to as ‘locker room banter’ and be held accountable for what they say.
William Bahr
Your point is well taken. The lawyer out and out lied during the board meeting. His obsurd statement that no children’s names were used and the tape showed such. Well I have since heard the tape and yes they did mention student names. Specifically the students with special needs. I guess this attorney works on the trump concept of the truth. No matter what the evidence shows just say it shows the opposite. This whole vile crew needs to be fired teachers , board and lawyer.
Sharolyn
This is terrible and for that lawyer to say they were just playing a game makes me sick. What if it was his kids name involved in this sick game? They are suppose to be role models where ever they go and they failed. Had it been students playing this game and mentioned teachers names, they would have been expelled without a doubt!