2 Bangor teachers resign after video surfaces

BANGOR, Mich. — Two teachers from Bangor Public Schools submitted their resignations after a video was released showing a group of them making crude comments about other staff members and students while playing a game at a bar.

Bangor Schools’ attorney Robert Huber tells FOX 17 their resignations were submitted Tuesday. Their names are not public record yet as they’re still pending the board of education’s approval.

The video – recorded on Jan 13 – shows a group of Bangor Schools’ employees playing a game called “MFK,” where they’re given a list of three people and forced to choose who they would marry, have sex with, or kill.

Also in the video, names of some students with special needs were brought up with disparaging comments made. One parent said at a Board of Education meeting Monday that it was "heartbreaking" to hear her 15-year-old mentioned in that way.

The six teachers were disciplined after the video surfaced: two were suspended and four others were verbally reprimanded.

Secretary to the Superintendent Patti Waite - also in the video - resigned Monday morning.