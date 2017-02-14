Trump: DeVos went through a ‘very tough trial and a very unfair trial’

Posted 11:59 AM, February 14, 2017, by , Updated at 12:04PM, February 14, 2017
US President Donald Trump speaks alongside Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos during a meeting with teachers, school administrators and parents in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, February 14, 2017. SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

(AP) – President Donald Trump says America’s children will be the winners with Betsy DeVos as education secretary.

Trump congratulated DeVos at a White House “listening session” with people who have taught in public and private school, and others who home-school their kids.

DeVos became education secretary after Vice President Mike Pence cast a tie-breaking vote on her nomination in the Senate. Pence is also president of the Senate.

DeVos is a wealthy Republican operative and promoter of charter and private schools. Critics say she’s too inexperienced to oversee the public school system.

Trump says DeVos went through a “very tough trial and a very unfair trial” and won.

Trump briefly questioned a woman who said her students include those with autism, telling her “maybe we can do something” about autism rates.

