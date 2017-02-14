Chick-fil-A contractors’ dispute leaves dozens of carpenters unpaid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN — Chick-fil-A's West Michigan debut continues to make a splash. The call to "Eat Mor Chikin" led to long lines in Gaines Township and Wyoming. Those are the first two locations in West Michigan, and the company said a third location is on its way to Portage.

The fast food chain has created buzz, and it's also created jobs.

"When I started, it was a concrete slab," union carpenter Don Newhouse said.

Union carpenter Mark Richey said, "It was going to be an exciting project for me, taking my children there and showing them what I built."

These union carpenters said they were hired to build the frame of the buildings in Wyoming and Portage. But during construction in the fall, the excitement for these workers quickly wore off when they said final payments for their portion of the project came up short.

"My check bounced. Our checks bounced," union carpenter Eric Vinson said.

"We all expect the same thing when we go to work. You know, we go to work so we can take care of our families, our homes, our responsibilities," Vinson said.

The carpenters union, the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights, said builder Infinity Homescapes had 'insufficient funds'.

Vinson said it "froze our bank account, which made it to where we owe the bank money now."

Richey explained, "I have four boys, and one of them needs to go see a specialist doctor. And my benefits weren't covered. So we couldn't afford to take our child to the specialist doctor."

Newhouse said, "Almost lost a house... a friend of mine that was on this job, and she lost her vehicle. I mean, this is not something that went over lightly."

In January, the carpenters union filed a construction lien against both Chick-fil-A properties, alleging Infinity Homescapes owes 24 carpenters a total of $35,000.

Union representative Kevin Klingler said, "It doesn't seem like anybody cares."

He said every company involved has done nothing but point their finger.

All parties agree:

Chick-fil-A hired Illinois-based Thorndale Construction Services as the general contractor. Thorndale hired Infinity Homescapes to build the shell of the buildings. Southeast Michigan-based Infinity Homescapes hired the workers.

Attorney Josie Lewis of Infinity Homescapes said, "The bottom line is that we're trying to work with [Thorndale] and try to get paid for the work that we performed."

Lewis said Thorndale is refusing to honor their contract. Infinity also filed a lien against the properties, alleging Thorndale owes Infinity $72,000.

Alan Horsman, president of Thorndale, said the contract with Infinity was only for $30,900 for non-union workers. He said Infinity went over budget and hired union employees last minute.

It's a dispute leaving workers caught in the middle.

Richey said, "Just do the right thing. Pay people what you owe them."

