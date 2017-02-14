× Consumers Energy warns of prepaid credit card phone scam to Kent Co. residents

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Consumers Energy is warning of another phone scam impacting many residents throughout Kent County.

The scammers threaten to shut off service if the victim doesn’t transfer funds using a Green Dot or other prepaid credit cards, according to a press release from Consumers Energy. The company wants to remind everyone the accept payment through a secured internet site, through the U.S. mail, or in person at an authorized pay agent location. You can learn more about payment options by clicking here.

Nearly 230 phone scam complaints were reported to Consumers Energy since January. Over 100 more complaints were called in from February 1st trough the 10th.

Consumers says scammers were able to collect $7,842 with these recent calls.