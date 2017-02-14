Family mourns Muskegon Heights teen killed in shooting

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. -- Family members gathered in Muskegon Heights Tuesday evening to mourn a teen killed in a shooting.
McArthur Watts, 16, was shot around 10 p.m. Monday on Baker Street. Police were called to the hospital after the teen was dropped off by someone. He died shortly after.
Watts' loved ones mourned his death where he was shot. Erica Cooper, his mother, says that now that her son is gone she needs to look forward toward justice.
Justice is something she didn't get for her nephew, who was shot close to the same place over two years ago. Demitrius Washington was only 14 years old when he was killed.
Washington's mother, Marqyta Render, believes more should have been done to solve her son's case. To save his life,
"He was 14 when he got killed and it still has not been solved and they ain't trying to solve it," Render said.
Render said the police need to invest in their neighborhoods.
"They need to be here 24/7, don't just come on Fridays and Saturdays," she said.
nunya
I knew him pretty well and he was not hanging out with the wrong crowd he didnt deseeve to get shot moat likely was a wrong place at the wrong time thing. And btw im white its not all a black issue