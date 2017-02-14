Live – President Trump selects new Labor Secretary

Family mourns Muskegon Heights teen killed in shooting

Posted 10:11 PM, February 14, 2017, by , Updated at 10:27PM, February 14, 2017

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. -- Family members gathered in Muskegon Heights Tuesday evening to mourn a teen killed in a shooting.

McArthur Watts, 16, was shot around 10 p.m. Monday on Baker Street.  Police were called to the hospital after the teen was dropped off by someone.  He died shortly after.

Watts' loved ones mourned his death where he was shot.  Erica Cooper, his mother, says that now that her son is gone she needs to look forward toward justice.

Justice is something she didn't get for her nephew, who was shot close to the same place over two years ago. Demitrius Washington was only 14 years old when he was killed.

Washington's mother, Marqyta Render, believes more should have been done to solve her son's case.  To save his life,

"He was 14 when he got killed and it still has not been solved and they ain't trying to solve it," Render said.

Render said the police need to invest in their neighborhoods.

"They need to be here 24/7, don't just come on Fridays and Saturdays," she said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

  • Common cents

    I am sorry for this moms loss but the black community needs to clean up their own mess. Why would police want to risk their lives protecting a group of people that disrespects them and are out to get them? Perhaps he should be at home sleeping or studying on a Monday night @ 10pm instead of out on the streets? Perhaps blacks should stop shooting other blacks and stop committing so many crimes? Perhaps black men should stop impregnating women they aren’t married to and be a father who works and supports their family and raise their kids to get an education, fear God, and be productive members of society. Chances are you are not going to get shot if you aren’t hanging out with the wrong crowd and are at home.

    Reply
    • nunya

      I knew him pretty well and he was not hanging out with the wrong crowd he didnt deseeve to get shot moat likely was a wrong place at the wrong time thing. And btw im white its not all a black issue

      Reply