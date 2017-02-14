Finding “the one” through Matchmaker Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Not everyone looks forward to Valentine's Day because there are cases where people are single, coming out of a bad relationship, or even losing their partner.

However if you're ready to start the process of finding "the one," Kimberly Kanoza at Matchmaker Michigan has 30 years of success stories under her belt, and wants to help you find love.

Kim knows that people can be intimidated by dating sites because they think that it's only for marriage and long-term relationship going into it, however that doesn't have to be the case.

Most people that join Matchmaker Michigan that eventually want to get married, but people that just want a long term monogamous relationship can be a part of it as well.

Matchmaker takes into account people's personality, hobbies, lifestyle, and distance away from each other to try and find the right person for you.

The online dating process through Matchmaker Michigan is also safe because they do psychological screenings and background verification for all of their users.

Watch the video above to learn more details about how Matchmaker Michigan works.

Matchmaker Michigan is located at 2021 44th Southeast in Suite F. If you're interested in joining Matchmaker Michigan, give them a call at (616) 827-1700 or toll free at 800-377-8540.