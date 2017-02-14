× Icy roads possible for Wednesday A.M. commute

WEST MICHIGAN — The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for most of our FOX 17 viewing area from 7 P.M. Tuesday evening through 9 A.M. Wednesday morning. A mix of rain and snow showers are possible this evening before changing to all snow showers overnight as colder air filters in. One to two inches of snow are possible, but the bigger concern comes with falling temperatures overnight and the possibility of roadways icing for the Wednesday morning commute.

A cold front slipping through the state this evening will bring in colder temperatures and most locations will see overnight lows drop below freezing in to the mid/upper 20s. Any liquid on the roadways may freeze as temperatures fall and surface streets could become icy. We’re not expecting widespread icing issues, but certainly untreated roads and secondary streets will be the most vulnerable.

Make sure to allow some extra time for the Wednesday morning commute and slow down your speed. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather. Wednesday and Thursday will feature temperatures only around 30, but Friday through Monday of next week includes significantly warmer temperatures in the 40, 50s, and perhaps near records around 60.