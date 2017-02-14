Kent Co. deputies search for missing Walker man

WALKER, Mich. – The Kent County Sheriff’s office is looking for a man missing from Walker.

Brian Jorgensen, 47, was last seen leaving work at Profile Films on Avastar Parkway in Walker on February 8. According to family, Jorgensen was wearing black jeans, a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and a blue t-shirt with the Profile Films logo and white and blue tennis shoes. He is described as being 6’1″ tall, thin, and has blue eyes and a mustache.

Deputies say that Jorgensen was seen leaving on his own in surveillance video. They say he did not make any statements or take any actions that make them believe he is in danger. They are not sure if he is missing voluntarily.

Anyone with information should call the Kent Co. Sheriff at 616-631-6100.