Kent Co. deputies search for missing Walker man

Posted 12:20 PM, February 14, 2017, by , Updated at 12:21PM, February 14, 2017

WALKER, Mich. – The Kent County Sheriff’s office is looking for a man missing from Walker.

Brian Jorgensen poster

Brian Jorgensen poster

Brian Jorgensen, 47, was last seen leaving work at Profile Films on Avastar Parkway in Walker on February 8.  According to family, Jorgensen was wearing black jeans, a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and a blue t-shirt with the Profile Films logo and white and blue tennis shoes.  He is described as being 6’1″ tall, thin, and has blue eyes and a mustache.

Deputies say that Jorgensen was seen leaving on his own in surveillance video.  They say he did not make any statements or take any actions that make them believe he is in danger.  They are not sure if he is missing voluntarily.

Anyone with information should call the Kent Co. Sheriff at 616-631-6100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s