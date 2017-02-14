× Leonard Street at US-131 to be reconfigured

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jam-ups are common on westbound Leonard Street where it intersects in just a few yards with Scribner Avenue, US-131, and Turner Avenue. After some changes, there is hope that things will change.

Beginning February 20, pavement markings will be applied that will change traffic flow.

The main change is that two westbound lanes under US-131 will be dedicated to making a left turn to Turner Avenue and the Leonard Street entrance ramp to southbound US-131. Only the far right westbound lane on Leonard Street will be for through traffic.

Currently, two westbound lanes suddenly merge into one at Turner Avenue, which creates a clog and sudden lane changes. And traffic usually backs up in one lane as it waits to turn left.

Here are details of the changes after February 20: