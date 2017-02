ORONOKO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating a suspicious death in Berrien County.

Township Police say that they went to home about noon on Saturday in the 4500 block of Shawnee Road and found the body of Alexandra White, 30, in an apartment. Police say that Mr. White had apparently been dead for some time.

Police are waiting for results of an autopsy and the investigation is open. They say there does not appear to be any safety issues for the community.