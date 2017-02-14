Maroon Giants win SMAC East Battle over the Bearcats

Posted 11:24 PM, February 14, 2017, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich.--- Battle Creek Central made the trip to Kalamazoo looking to avenge an earlier loss to the Maroon Giants. Kalamazoo Central once again came away with the win 57-48, but also clinched at least a share of the SMAC East conference championship.

