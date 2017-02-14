PORTAGE, Mich -- Austin McCullough became Portage Central's all-time leading scorer in last Friday's win over Loy Norrix, Tuesday night he scored his 1,000th career point on the first basket of the game as Portage Central (13-2) beat Battle Creek Lakeview 44-40.
McCullough surpasses 1,000 career points as Portage Central beats BC Lakeview
