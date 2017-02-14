Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for February 14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Tickets for Founders’ KBS Week go on sale this weekend.

The first package option is the regular for $132 which includes four 4-packs of 12 ounce bottles and two 750 milliliter bottles.

The second is the junior for $84 which includes two 4-packs and two 750 milliliter bottles.

You’ll also have to pay ticket fees on packages. Pick up days will be between March 7 and 12.

Ticket sales start at 11 a.m. this Saturday, and can be found at kbsweek.com.

2. Irish on Ionia tickets are also on sale!

General admission is $15, but the cost will go up to $20 if you get tickets at the door.

They can be bought online, or at Stella’s, Hopcat, or Grand Rapids Brewing Company.

3. Two new flavors of Sprite hit store shelves on Monday.

The Coca-Cola Company debuted Sprite Cherry and Sprite Cherry Zero. This marks the first time the company has used insights from their “Coca-Cola Freestyle Dispensers,” which were used to inspire the nationwide roll-out of the new product.

The Atlanta-based beverage giant found the Sprite and cherry flavor combination was a fan favorite.

The new permanent additions to the Sprite portfolio follow previous limited-edition flavors including Sprite Cranberry and Sprite Tropical Mix.

4. A gas station in Paw Paw has a pretty special resident: Kevin the Rooster.

He sits by the door of the station, on M43 and M40, perched on top of a newspaper stand.

He spends his time staring at customers, looking at his reflection, and crowing at people.

He’s also super friendly, and the attendants say he loves it when people pet him.

Customers even bring him food to eat and hay to sleep on.

The attendants think Kevin came from one of the farms in the area, but no one’s asked for him and he’s never tried to leave. The attendants say he’s now family.

5. If you haven’t gotten anything for your Valentine yet, you’re in luck! A local café is hosting a pop-up flower shop today!

Little Lucy’s Café in Grand Rapids is teaming up with Glamour and Grit Floral.

It’ll be at the café on Plainfield Avenue until 1 p.m.

There will be grab-and-go bouquets, a bloom bar where you can build your own bouquets, along with lattes and baked goodies.