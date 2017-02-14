One dead in crash in Montcalm County

GREENVILLE, Mich. – One person is dead after a head-on crash Tuesday morning in Montcalm Township.

Michigan State Police in Lakeview say that the crash happened about 11:00am on Sidney Road and Berridge Road.

Police say a silver Honda passenger vehicle was heading east on Sidney Road when he crossed the center line and hit a Ford F-250 pickup truck head on.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital by family members.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

We’ll have more details when they become available.