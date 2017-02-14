Panthers win OK Red showdown with the Buccaneers

Posted 11:15 PM, February 14, 2017, by

GRAND HAVEN, Mich.--- West Ottawa and Grand Haven entered the night as the top two team in the OK Red, with the Panthers traveling to Grand Haven for a conference showdown. The Panthers came away with the 77-59 win and clinched at least a share of the OK Red.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s