Postal worker charged with stealing 313 pieces of mail

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A Michigan woman has been charged with embezzling hundreds of pieces of mail.

Court documents show that Rayisha Leeann Dye is accused of stealing approximately 313 pieces of mail as well as the contents she found inside them.

The federal indictment says Dye allegedly made off with about $2,000 worth of cash and gift cards from inside the letters from January 1st to September 30th 2015. The crimes are said to have taken place in the Calhoun County area.