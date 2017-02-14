Ryan Richard Walsworth, 50, reported missing from Oceana County

MEARS, Mich. — Police are asking for help in locating a missing man from Oceana County.

Ryan Richard Walsworth, 50, of Mears, was last seen on Monday. Police say he was driving a white Ford F-150 Crew Cab with the license plate of AC85142. Authorities believe no foul play is involved, but say family members are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information or who has seen Walsworth or his vehicle is asked to contact the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office at 231-873-2121 or Mason/Oceana Central Dispatch at 231-869-5858.