× Shotgun stolen from Grand Haven man recovered 40 years later

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — A gun that was stolen about 40 years ago has finally been returned to its rightful owner in Grand Haven.

The Grand Haven Tribune reports Dan Wiebenga and his brother were deer hunting the day his Ithaca 20-gauge pump shotgun was stolen from their pickup truck in 1977.

Wiebenga eventually received a check from his insurance company after filing a police report, with which he bought a new gun.

Grand Haven Department of Public Safety Lt. Joe Boyle says the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department in Texas called him in June 2016 to say they recovered the stolen gun during a traffic stop. Boyle says the young man who was stopped and his teenage step-brother were not charged because it was unlikely they knew it was a stolen gun.

Wiebenga says the gun is still in good condition.