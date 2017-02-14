Video shows pregnant teen screaming as officers shock her with stun gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Police are investigating a video that surfaced Tuesday showing officers shocking a pregnant 17-year-old girl as she screams in agony inside a New York City apartment building.

"Get off of me, get off of me!" the girl yelled as officers attempted to hold her down before using a stun gun — clearly visible in the cellphone video, according to WPIX.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl, Dailene Rosario, who is reportedly 14 weeks pregnant, interfered with the police, screaming at them before finally pushing past one officer. Rosario allegedly shoved the officer into the doorframe of an apartment as she went by.

The incident, which happened around 10 p.m. last Friday, began when officers, responding to an unrelated call at the Bronx building, happened upon a fight involving Rosario's ex-boyfriend and another man, according to the New York Daily News. The scuffle reportedly started over a video game.

When officers tried to handcuff her, Rosario threw herself down and sat on her hands.

"Yo, why are you cuffing me?" Rosario shouted, according to the complaint. "I didn't do anything."

In the cellphone video, Rosario is seen struggling with officers until they shock her with the stun gun. A group of onlookers gathered around the girl repeatedly shout at the officers, "She's pregnant. She's pregnant!"

Rosario is charged with resisting arrest, second degree harassment and disorderly conduct.

“We are aware of the incident,” the NYPD said in a written statement. “It is under internal review.”