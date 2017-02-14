Whitehall clinches a share of the WMC title

Posted 11:19 PM, February 14, 2017, by

WHITEHALL, Mich.--- Whitehall entered the night leading Monatgue by one game in the West Michigan Conference standings. The Vikings got the 71-67 victory and clinched at least a share of the WMC title.

