3 dead, 2 wounded in shooting on Chicago’s Southwest Side

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say five people have been shot, three fatally, in an apartment on the city’s Southwest Side.

Police and paramedics on Wednesday were called to the home in the Brighton Park neighborhood where two people were found dead and three others wounded.

According to police, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were fatally shot in the head. Another victim of undetermined age was wounded in the torso. That person was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police say another 18-year-old shot in the torso was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The fifth victim, 19, was reported in critical condition with wounds to the body.

Authorities say the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear. Police say the victims were inside the apartment when an unknown male walked inside and began shooting.