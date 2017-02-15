All power providers met or exceeded renewable standard

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan regulators say all power providers met or exceeded a requirement to supply 10 percent of their electricity from renewable sources in 2015.

The standard will increase to 12.5 percent in 2019 and to 15 percent in 2021.

The Michigan Public Service Commission says the 10 percent standard has led to the development of more than 1,670 megawatts of new renewable energy projects, mostly wind farms. Chairwoman Sally Talberg said Wednesday the average price of renewable power is considerably less than was forecast in initial plans.

The commission reports that for 2015, the overall portion of renewable power was 9.6 percent. Electric companies used banked credits to achieve the full 10 percent requirement.

Regulators say it costs “substantially” less to produce wind-based power that to build a new coal-fired plant.