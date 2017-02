Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLEGAN, Mich -- Allendale beat Byron Center (55-16) in the semifinals and Allegan (61-14) in the finals of the division 2 regional tournament Wednesday at Allegan High School.

The host Tigers beat Hastings (54-24) to advance to the finals.

The Falcons move on to the state quarterfinals February 24th at Central Michigan University, seeding will be announced this weekend.