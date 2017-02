Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Jake Bullock scored 29 points on senior night as Aquinas handed number 1 Cornerstone just it's 3rd loss of the season 87-77.

Bullock and fellow senior Ryan Schall (4 points) were honored before the game.

The Saints (13-8, 17-12) are tied with Northwestern Ohio for 4th place in the WHAC with just one regular season game to play.

Th Golden Eagles (19-2, 26-3) have already won the regular season WHAC title and will have home court in the conference tournament.