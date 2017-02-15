× Are millennials the worst behaved drivers?

DEARBORN, Mich. — Virtually all drivers between the ages of 19 and 24 admit to engaging in risky driving in the last 30 days, and what’s more, they think that’s okay.

Older drivers don’t do much better.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety has issued a report in which no age group comes out looking like safe drivers: all groups reported their driving in the previous 30 days included speeding, texting, and running red lights.

But the younger you are, the more likely you are to do those things. And drivers ages 19-24 think their risky driving behaviors are acceptable. About 88.4% of those drivers report their driving included some dangerous activities.

The numbers are lower for older drivers, but still the vast majority misbehave:

19-24: 88.4%

25-39: 79.2

40-59: 75.2

60-74: 67.3

75+: 69.1