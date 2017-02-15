Carter Hutton helps Blues beat Red Wings 2-0

Posted 11:41 PM, February 15, 2017, by
DETROIT, MI - FEBRUARY 15: Petr Mrazek #34 of the Detroit Red Wings wears a patch to honor owner Mike Ilitch after he passed away February 10th while playing the St. Louis Blues at Joe Louis Arena on February 15, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT, MI - FEBRUARY 15: Petr Mrazek #34 of the Detroit Red Wings wears a patch to honor owner Mike Ilitch after he passed away February 10th while playing the St. Louis Blues at Joe Louis Arena on February 15, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Carter Hutton made 25 saves for his second straight shutout, Ivan Barbashev scored 2:06 into the game and Jaden Schwartz had an empty-net goal in the final seconds, helping the St. Louis Blues beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 on Wednesday night.

The Blues have won a season-high five straight games, and coach Mike Yeo has won six of seven since replacing the fired Ken Hitchcock.

Detroit has dropped five straight games for the second time in less than a month, matching its season-long losing streak. Detroit also lost five straight following a 6-2 start to what’s become a difficult season.

The Red Wings played their first home game since team owner Mike Ilitch died Friday.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s