“Dr. Phil” guest charged with destroying Four Winds Casino property

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. — A man that was a guest on the “Dr Phil” television show is facing a bizarre list of allegations relating to a stay at the Four Winds Casino.

According to court documents, Matthew Bruce and his wife were staying at the Four Winds Casino and Resort during the weekend of August 10th, 2016. On the 10th, tribal police received a complaint about a man, who turned out to be Bruce, allegedly walking around the resort in nothing but his underwear. Officers eventually made contact with him as he was walking in an area off the casino’s grounds.

At this point, according to the filing in federal court, Bruce began explaining to police that he was on his way to Los Angeles to appear on the “Dr. Phil” television program. Police reportedly took Bruce to Michigan City, Indiana where he got an Uber ride to the airport; flying eventually to Los Angeles from there.

During the time police were driving Bruce towards Michigan City, their station back in New Buffalo was reportedly receiving a report that a “middle-aged man” had made inappropriate comments to young girls near the casino pool. Bruce’s wife told police that after her husband came back from the pool, he “proceeded to break a flat-screen television, punch holes in the walls, and caused further damage to the mirrors, doors, and carpet in the room.” Court documents show she also told tribal police she believed her husband was suffering from “serious mental health issues.”

When Matthew Bruce appeared on “Dr. Phil” on September 16th, he reportedly admitted to causing the damage in the hotel room.

Bruce was indicted on one charge of ‘Malicious Destruction of Property’ by a grand jury on October 27th.

The acting US Attorney for Michigan, Andrew Birge, filed a motion to allow the “Dr. Phil” appearance to be admitted as evidence in the case against Mr. Bruce. A decision was yet to be made by the court when a “Change of Plea” hearing was put on the books for February 17th. If Bruce enters a Guilty or No Contest plea, he will forgo a trial and face sentencing at a later date.