Gilda’s LaughFest 2017

Posted 12:31 PM, February 15, 2017

Gilda’s LaughFest, the nation’s first-ever community-wide festival of laughter, has quickly earned a reputation for being one of the nation’s marquee events for both participants and artists. This 10- day Grand Rapids-based festival includes events throughout West Michigan. Created by Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids and launched in March 2011 to celebrate laughter for the health of it, the festival features stand-up, improv, film, showcases, and a variety of seriously funny stuff.

LaughFest brings together a diverse audience of children and adults every March to honor laughter as an essential part of emotional health and well-being.

All proceeds from LaughFest benefit the programs offered through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids, a free community with a comprehensive program of education, structured sharing times, networking, lectures, workshops, and social activities designed to support emotional health. Each year of LaughFest has attracted an average of 50,000 attendees to West Michigan.

Headliners for 2017 include Joel McHale, Iliza, Sinbad, Katt Williams and Howie Mandel.

For 2017 tickets, click here.

