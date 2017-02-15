× Holland man arraigned for fatal crash

HOLLAND, Mich. – A Holland man has been formally charged for allegedly causing a fatal crash in January.

Cameron Burrows was charged with Felony Reckless Driving Causing Death, Felony Reckless Driving Causing Serious Impairment and being a 4th Offense Habitual Offender.

The Ottawa County Sheriff says that Cameron Burrows, 41, had drugs in his system when he ran a red light at Business I-196 and 104th Avenue and hit a vehicle driven by Sandra DeBoer, 65, of Zeeland. She died at the scene. Her grandson, Gavin DeBoer, 10, was seriously injured in the crash as well. Burrows was also injured.

His trial date was not released.