Immigrant workers, families to protest by staying home in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP/WXMI) — Organizers in cities across the U.S. – including in West Michigan – are telling immigrants to miss class, miss work and not patronize businesses Thursday.
“A Day Without Immigrants” is meant to show how critical they are to the U.S. economy and the country’s way of life. Actions are planned in cities including Philadelphia, Washington, and Austin, Texas.
Some Hispanic businesses in the Grand Rapids area also plan on participating. Lindo Mexico in Wyoming wrote on Facebook Wednesday that their doors will be closed to join others across in country in solidarity.
An assistant manager with Lindo Mexico told FOX 17 that more than a dozen businesses will be closing their doors. Among them listed are:
The National Supermarket
Tamales Mary
Tacos El Cunado on Bridge, Burton, and Grandville
Los Comales Restaurant
Sin Fronteras
El Globo
34 St Mall
El Milagro
El Pollo Loco
Cancun Restaurant
7 Mares Restaurant
La Huasteca Restaurant
Pupuseria El Salvador
The protest comes in response to President Donald Trump’s administration. Trump has pledged to increase deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally, build a wall along the Mexican border, and ban people from certain majority-Muslim countries from coming into the U.S. He has blamed high unemployment on immigration.
Little Mary
Thank you for listing all of the businesses that I’ll never go into, again.