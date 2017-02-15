Know the Law – Michigan’s court system
-
Know the Law – Difference between Civil & Criminal Law
-
Know the Law- The U.S. Supreme Court
-
Know the Law – Choosing a doctor post-accident
-
Wyatt’s Law: Emotional testimony in Lansing over proposed child abuse registry
-
Michigan settles lawsuit over false unemployment fraud cases
-
-
Know the Law – Drunk Driving Laws
-
Professor who predicted election win says Trump will be impeached
-
Know the Law – Nursing Home Neglect
-
Know the Law – Arbitration and Nursing Homes
-
Know the Law – New Sidewalk Rule
-
-
Recount underway in Kent, Ottawa, Kalamazoo counties
-
Know the Law – Driving & the elderly
-
Court of Appeals rules against improper transport, strengthens Michigan Medical Marijuana Act