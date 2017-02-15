Live – President Trump Press Conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Learn the latest in beauty, fitness, health, and more at West Michigan Women’s Expo

Posted 12:36 PM, February 15, 2017

The West Michigan Women's Expo is coming back to Grand Rapids for its 19th year, and everything is dedicated to the ladies.

With over 400 vendors and seminars, women can learn about the newest trends and most advanced products and services in the area. The venue will show off the latest in:

  • Health & Wellness
  • Beauty, Hair Styling, Makeup
  • Fashion, Jewelry & Accessories
  • Food & Cooking
  • Fitness
  • Travel
  • Home Decor & Furniture
  • Lifestyle
  • Finance
  • Education
  • Pampering

While this event is aimed to women, men are also invited to join in on the fun!

The Women's Expo will be held at the DeVos Place from March 10-12. Tickets cost $10 for adults 15 and older, $8 for kids ages 6-14, and kids 5 and under get in for free. Click here for a full schedule of events.

