Learn the latest in beauty, fitness, health, and more at West Michigan Women’s Expo

The West Michigan Women's Expo is coming back to Grand Rapids for its 19th year, and everything is dedicated to the ladies.

With over 400 vendors and seminars, women can learn about the newest trends and most advanced products and services in the area. The venue will show off the latest in:

Health & Wellness

Beauty, Hair Styling, Makeup

Fashion, Jewelry & Accessories

Food & Cooking

Fitness

Travel

Home Decor & Furniture

Lifestyle

Finance

Education

Pampering

While this event is aimed to women, men are also invited to join in on the fun!

The Women's Expo will be held at the DeVos Place from March 10-12. Tickets cost $10 for adults 15 and older, $8 for kids ages 6-14, and kids 5 and under get in for free. Click here for a full schedule of events.